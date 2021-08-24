Ciao! Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, are having the time of their lives while vacationing in Italy.

The supermodel, 25, and the professional basketball player, 24, were spotted holding hands in a video obtained by a fan on Twitter. Moreover, Kendall is making sure to update her followers with plenty of content via Instagram Stories, including mouth-watering photos of her food and snapshots of the dreamy landscape.

It’s unclear where exactly in Italy Devin and Kendall are staying. However, based on the pictures, it appears as though the lovebirds are on the Amalfi Coast.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard are “making the most of their summer,” a source previously told Life & Style. In addition to traveling the globe, Kendall and Devin “like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food.”

Earlier this month, Devin took a photo of Kendall rocking a string bikini and wearing his Olympic gold medal seemingly while visiting his home state of Michigan. “She loves talking about his accomplishments and wearing his medal is just a way to show the world she’s proud,” the insider added, noting the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum is “so supportive” of Devin.

According to the source, Kendall and Devin “are really serious and have been for a long time.” That said, she’s still “the most low-key” member of her family when it comes to her romantic relationships.

Since going public in February, the A-listers have hit some major milestones, including shacking up together. “The next logical step was to move in together because they don’t get to see each other that much in-season and with Kendall‘s insane work schedule, it was important that they share a home base, and in this case, Kendall‘s amazing new house in L.A., a separate insider previously told Life & Style.

“It was seamless. They were practically living together before, but now Devin has a lot more stuff there, and it’s just so obvious to everyone that this could be a forever situation. This is the first time that Kendall‘s in a relationship where she isn’t overly private or ‘hiding’ her boyfriend from her family,” gushed the source. “They’re super mushy with each other and Kendall gushes about Devin any chance she gets. They’re both young but they’re really honest with each other and what they want for the future and right now it just really aligns.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Italian vacation.