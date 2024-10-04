Kevin Costner‘s messy divorce from Christine Baumgartner has inspired a ton of creativity in his music, sources exclusively tell Life & Style, revealing that he’s penning a revenge song about what a gold digger his ex-wife was.

“He’s got quite a musical following, and people will be interested to know his heart hasn’t healed and he’s got a ton of built-up angst to release,” says a source of the Kevin Costner & Modern West singer, 69. “This is his chance to let off some steam and [share] his two cents without coming across as a total jerk.”

The Horizon: An American Saga actor married the model and handbag designer, 50, on September 25, 2004. However, things turned ugly after Christine filed for divorce in May 2023. Before the couple finalized their divorce months later in February, the two appeared in court numerous times to agree on multiple terms, including Kevin’s child support payments.

After Christine asked for $248,000 a month in child support to “maintain” their children’s lifestyle, Kevin fired back by claiming that her request was “inflated” to uphold her extravagant lifestyle.

Aside from the money, Christine would not move out of their home until she was ordered by a judge to vacate the property. Amid the couple’s ongoing power struggle, she was spotted on a Hawaiian beach with her kids, and photos published by TMZ showed her spending time with Josh Connor, a financier who lived near the former couple in California.

In the end, Kevin was ordered to pay his estranged wife $63,209 per month in child support, and Christine had to pay a portion of the actor’s divorce attorney fees, totaling just over $14,000.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Now that the dust has finally settled, it may be time for Kevin to air his grievances through song.

“He takes his songwriting very seriously, and he’s got a lot of things to get off his chest,” says the Life & Style insider. “Christine threw him under the bus, hooked up with his now former friend and tried to take his house and take him to the cleaners.”

“A guy doesn’t forget stuff like that,” adds the source. “He still feels like he’s been kicked in the gut. Kevin’s not the kind of guy to kiss and tell, but putting it to words and music is about as close to a tell-all as he’s going to get.”

Following the pricey divorce, Kevin may have to reevaluate a few things in his life — and possibly even cash in on a few of his precious assets.

A separate source told Life & Style last month that Kevin has a $100 million bill to pay after the dismal, ongoing failure of Horizon.

“Kevin banked Horizon largely, but not entirely, on undeveloped California land he owns, and reality is starting to set in that he’s likely going to have to part with this real estate and also reshuffle his other holdings to remain solvent after the disappointing showing of the first film in this saga,” the source explained.

“Kevin is re-organizing his life, his finances and his possessions around funding the Horizon project for a couple of more years,” the insider added. “He’s operating on a wing and a prayer but he’s also a realist who knows he’s going to have to part with some of his treasure to see this thing through to the end.”