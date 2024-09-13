Khloe Kardashian Confronting 'Reality' of Tristan Thompson Split (EXCL)

Tristan Thompson is back to his womanizing ways once more, leaving baby mama Khloé Kardashian devastated and crying to pals that her love life is under a curse, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“It’s bad enough that he’s dating again,” the source says, “That’s very hurtful because it’s another clear reminder that he’s not interested in her anymore.”

“But the fact he’s dating someone that everyone is saying looks like a knock off version of her sister, or even her, is an added knife in the heart.”

The NBA player, 33, who shares two children with The Kardashians star, 40, was spotted out with a mystery woman during a romantic candle-lit dinner at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi on Monday August 19.

The woman, donning a skin-tight black dress, could have passed as a fourth Kardashian sister.

“Everyone is telling Khloé not to be jealous, that he’s chosen someone that looks practically related to her because he’s still obsessed with her, but Khloé is taking it very badly,” the source continues.

The pair first got together in 2016 after they were set up on a blind date by mutual friend Brandon Jennings and have been through some rough times over the past eight years.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Gushing about her romance with Tristan, Khloé even told ES Magazine she’s “never been in this type of love,” back in April 2017. Despite her falling head over heels for the NBA heartthrob, Tristan has sent back mixed signals during their time together.

After multiple accounts of infidelity throughout their relationship, Khloé and Tristan split for the first time in 2019.

Rumor had it that the couple were giving it another go in late 2021, but Khloé had had enough and called it quits when paternity suit slapped on Tristan alleged he impregnated Maralee Nichols around the time he and Khloé were together.

“Khloé has turned down so many guys, she’s tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan,” a second source previously told Life & Style.

“As much hell as he’s put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can’t seem to get over him,” that source added.

Now, with another flagrant disrespect heaped onto the pile of insults the youngest Kardashian sister has been forced to endure, the first source says Khloé is coming to terms with her feelings for Tristan.

“She’s had to admit that she’s still not over him, even if she knows she should,” the insider says.

“It’s so upsetting for her because she’s tried everything to get over him, even hypnosis, but she can’t let go.”

“And she lives in this limbo with him because he does act like they’re back together a lot of the time.”

“But then this sort of thing will happen and the reality of who he is will be shoved in her face, it’s an awful merry go round she can’t seem to get off of.”