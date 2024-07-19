Kim Kardashian on Wingwoman Duty for Sister Khloe in Hamptons

Kim Kardashian has had enough of sister Khloé Kardashian’s dour mood following her split from Tristan Thompson. ​Khloé has landed in a dismal dating drought ever since, but Kim has called for drastic action to correct course, an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

The ​Kardashians stars decided to go on a summer hunk hunt at one of the hottest Hamptons 4th of July parties.

“Kim’s sick and tired of seeing Khloé moping around by herself and pining for Tristan,” the source says ​of Kim’s decision to be a wingwoman for Khloé. “So she dragged her out to party, and they had the best time together flirting with all the hot guys there.”

While out partying, the Kardashian sisters didn’t need to worry about anyone wondering whether the two fish were back in the sea.

“They both got a ton of attention, even though the place was crawling with hot models,” the insider spills. “Kim and Khloé were getting hit on pretty well by every guy in the place.”

This recognition “was a huge ego boost” for lovelorn Khloé, 40. “It was a huge night for both of them and it went a long way to making them feel confident about their sex appeal,” especially since there was no shortage of A-list men to peruse.

“They got to hang out with Tom Brady, with Drake, with Leo DiCaprio, the list goes on and on,” the insider recalls. “It was just what they both needed.”

They had such a great time, there’s no sign the sisters will call their newfound party lifestyle quits anytime soon.

“They’ve both decided that this is going to be the summer of hot men!”

This new attitude is a 180-degree reversal for Khloé, who recently declared “the door is closed” to going back to Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan, 33, and opened up about her current dating life to Scott Disick on the June 6 episode of ​The Kardashians.

“I don’t want to [find a boyfriend],” Khloé insisted. “Once I’m done with the kids at 9 [p.m.], I have limited time. I have to be up at 4:30 [a.m.] 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m – that’s my time. I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV. I’m not sharing my bed.”

Khloé’s position on the issue is understandable. After years of on-again off-again dating, Khloé dumped Tristan in December 2022 after she discovered he had gotten another woman pregnant. The news about the paternity scandal broke not long after she and the NBA star had one of their frozen embryos implanted in a surrogate. Their son, Tatum, was born in July 2022. Despite the shock of his betrayal, Khloé has been able to coparent with Tristan amicably.

“I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. So, I don’t know, two-and-a-half years I’m not dating. It’s not that crazy,” Khloé explained.

However, with the drama behind them and after raging at the Hamptons and flirting the night away, both Khloé and Kim, 43, are “now in this mindset where they want to enjoy more of the same,” the insider says.