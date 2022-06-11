Party time! Khloé Kardashian enjoyed some fun in the sun, as she shared a few photos seemingly from a family pool event.

“Cousin pool party day, woohoo,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 11, alongside a video of her rocking a sexy dark green bikini and a long-sleeved cover-up.

In another snap, the Kardashians star, 37, uploaded a colorful picture of a pool and multiple floaties, including a massive rainbow wheel and a pink Malibu Barbie golf cart float.

This is certainly not the first time members of the Kardashian-Jenner family threw a little fiesta for the kiddos in 2022. One month prior, sister Kim Kardashian threw an epic Hulk-themed birthday bash for her son Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. The former couple also share kids North, Saint and Chicago.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Party favors included massive green fists that matched the Marvel superhero. Attendees at the May 5 event included the Good American founder’s daughter, True Thompson, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian and Kourtney and ex Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope Disick. Since Kim shared most images from the party via her Instagram Stories, her followers got a glimpse at how happy her son was at the heroic-style party.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby, Psalm,” the Skims founder, 41, captioned an Instagram carousel post at the time, which included snapshots from her son’s all-green party. “Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!”

As for auntie Khloé, she, of course, goes all out for her 4-year-old daughter when it comes to the youngster’s birthday. On April 11, the blonde beauty threw True a huge cat Squishmallow-themed party just 24 hours before her actual birthday. The vast, colorful soiree featured a large pink pit filled with Squishmallow plushies, a three-tier rainbow cake and even huggable characters to dance around the yard with!

“I blinked and you are 4! Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!!” KoKo wrote via Instagram that month, featuring pictures of True standing in front of countless balloons. “I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time, watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me, sweet True. My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate.”

While the famous Hulu family makes sure to treat their kids with the maximum amount of fun, they also ensure the children can tag along more low-key, daily outings with their mamas and friends.

Recently, Kylie Jenner brought daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, to a beauty store to see her mommy’s cosmetics products on sale.

“Took my angel baby gorgeous goosey girl to see @kylieskin and @kyliecosmetics at @ultabeauty,” the makeup mogul, 24, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, June 9. The photos featured Stormi, 4, holding up a shopping basket with some of Kylie’s famous makeup, whereas the reality star hugged her daughter close in the images.

The next day, Khloé uploaded a few simple at-home images of True holding up her grey kitten.

“True and Grey Kitty,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned an adorable Instagram post on Friday, June 10. “Swipe through for what our happiness looks like.”