You go, Khloé Kardashian! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, showed off her sculpted abs while posing in a matching Good American bra and underwear set on Tuesday, May 19.

Clearly, KoKo is extremely proud of her efforts in the gym, as she cropped her face out of the Instagram photo and zoomed in on her toned tummy. Over the years, the California native has been extremely forthcoming with fans about her health and fitness journey.

In addition to hosting Revenge Body, a reality TV series dedicated to gaining confidence and taking control over your life, KoKo lost a total of 60 pounds after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018.

“If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand,” Khloé explained to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, during a May 13 Poosh.com interview. “I’m around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s I’m like, ‘Woo! It’s the dream.’”

To maintain her figure, however, KoKo prefers to focus on exercising rather than hardcore dieting. “In this world, I don’t really watch what I eat,” she explained. “That doesn’t mean I’m binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating.”

Ultimately, Khloé doesn’t want to “live a miserable life of deprivation” when it comes to what she’s eating. Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, completely agrees with that methodology.

The Los Angeles based-coach exclusively told Life & Style that Kim, like Khloé, eats a “healthy balanced diet with treats here and there. Nothing crazy restrictive.”

As for specific workouts, she and Kim, 39, “focus a lot on the basics” like weight training and squats while incorporating “high-intensity moves” and “steady-state cardio” such as sprints, ladder drills, walking on the treadmill and jumping rope.

The Kardashians are definitely a dedicated bunch! Keep it up, ladies.

