See ya! Khloé Kardashian gave fans a goodbye tour of her Cleveland home as she packed the property up to move to Boston with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True Thompson, on Friday, March 25.

“Well, I am in Cleveland, packing up the Cleveland house. And this will be goodbye. I will miss this view so much,” the 36-year-old shared via several Instagram Story videos. “There’s literally nothing like it. So gorgeous. Cleveland, I am going to miss you.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her 2-year-old’s bedroom, which was empty except for a gorgeous bed. “This is my baby’s room. I mean, she’s not really a baby anymore — she’s gonna be 3 in a couple weeks, but this is Miss True’s room,” the Good American founder explained. “Everything’s almost packed up, we just have a couple more things furniture-wise. But her closet is completely empty. This bed, we’re taking.”

KoKo added, “This room is one of my favorites, it’s so peaceful and relaxing. And this is where we brought True home for the first few months of her life. This was my bubble up here.”

The Revenge Body host also showed off the impeccable waterfront view from the toddler’s room. “I mean, this view has always been one of my favorites. It’s just so serene and beautiful to look out at that lake,” she gushed. “What a beautiful, beautiful place for the next family to enjoy and love.” Plus, the proud mama revealed she “copied” the cute bathroom decor she used in True’s Calabasas bathroom for her Cleveland bathroom. So cute!

Lastly, the reality star revealed the family had a “special” fish tank at their Cleveland residence which was left by the original owners. They asked Tristan, 30, to keep it because it was meaningful to their family.

“He respected their wishes and kept the fish tank and the beautiful fish. And now, with the new owners of the home, they’re going to keep the fish tank and all the beautiful fish,” Khloé raved. “So the fish don’t have to be transferred and they can enjoy the home that they’ve been in for years and years. So goodbye little fishies!”

Khloé and Tristan reconciled their relationship in spring 2020 while quarantining together in Calabasas amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair originally split in February 2019 when the basketball player kissed Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods during a night out. However, things seem to be going well for the couple.

The E! personality is even “open to marriage if things work out” between the pair, an insider previously told Life & Style. “She envisions her dream wedding, and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married. But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Khloé and Tristan’s Cleveland home before the family moves!