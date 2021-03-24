A room fit for a princess! Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to give fans of mini-tour of True Thompson’s beautiful bedroom. Unsurprisingly, KoKo’s daughter has some seriously adorable trappings.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously shared True’s “sweet bookshelves” adorned with a large amethyst crystal, ballerina rag dolls, a limited-edition Louis Vuitton jewelry box, a Judith Leiber crystal swan and of course, actual books. In another social media snapshot, KoKo highlighted True’s dainty tea set. If we had to guess, we suspect it’s real porcelain fit for a cup of Earl Grey with Queen Elizabeth.

The Good American founder also placed Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Northanger Abbey on the shelf. Considering True is still just a tot, we don’t think she’s ready for 18th-century literature just yet, but we appreciate KoKo’s efforts, nonetheless.

It’s clear that Khloé’s No. 1 priority is to be the best mom she can be — and that includes teaching True important life lessons! As much as she loves to spoil her only child, the California native is also cautious to make sure True knows the value of a dollar. “Khloé has learned that less is more. She’s trying really hard to set a better example,” a source revealed to Life & Style in 2019.

However, that doesn’t stop grandma Kris Jenner from doing some spoiling of her own. “She’ll get them something almost every weekend. Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream [Kardashian], she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others. She has a lot of money and she’s not scared to spend it on presents and cool gadgets for the kids.”

Khloé doesn’t mind splurging everyone once and a while, either. For example, she had a mindblowing playhouse built in her backyard for True! But it seems they spend a lot of time there and have a lot of fun, so it sounds like it was worth it!

Surrounded by love … and amazing decor! You’re such a great mom, KoKo. Keep scrolling to see inside True’s adorable bedroom.