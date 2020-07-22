Does time heal all wounds? According to Khloé Kardashian, it’s not quite so black and white. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a cryptic quote that seems to question the concept on her Instagram Stories on July 21, just three weeks after she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson got back together.

“Time: the healer and the killer,” read the mysterious quote. The 36-year-old also shared a second, equally as puzzling adage on the social media platform. “Be grateful for those in your life who understand you, it’s a rare commodity. Someone who wants to see you achieve your dreams, encourages you to grow,” read the subsequent post.

Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Good American founder seemingly addressed the Cleveland Cavaliers player and their relationship with a mystifying proverb. KoKo hinted the father of her child was faithful to her throughout their last breakup on her IG Stories on July 9.

“Loyalty is only revealed in the presence of other opportunities,” she wrote. “You don’t know if someone is loyal until they have the opportunity not to be. Loyalty is revealed in the presence of other opportunities. Loyalty is revealed by someone’s actions in your absence.”

Shortly before that, Khlo shared that “your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you,” seemingly in reference to daughter True Thompson‘s dad, on July 1.

All of KoKo’s thoughts came on the heels of the former flames deciding to give their relationship another chance. The 29-year-old “promised [Khloé] he’s a changed man,” a source told In Touch on July 1. “She says she believes him.”

According to the insider, the athlete “spent months begging” the mother of his child to try her hand at romance with him once more. “In the end, she caved,” the source noted, adding Khloé’s family is understandably “wary” of the decision. However, the mother of one seems to know what she wants. “She’s always loved him and always will,” the insider said.

In April 2018, Tristan’s first cheating scandal shocked fans after he allegedly hooked up with multiple women in the months leading up to his daughter’s birth. The Canadian native was accused of cheating again in February 2019, after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party with friends.

The second transgression led to Khloé and Tristan’s split — but they stayed amicable in an effort to coparent their toddler. They also quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic … so it seems they were able to mend some of their deepest relationship wounds together.