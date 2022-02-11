Khloé Kardashian may be a single lady these days, but she got a basket full of sex lotions and toys from sister Kourtney Kardashian for Valentines Day and her reaction was that of befuddlement and mild shock!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, did a February 10 Instagram Stories video showing the items that came via Kourtney’s Poosh.com Valentine’s Day gift basket. Khloé did it on the fly, not knowing what was inside as she cheerfully showed off a face mask set. Then she held up a container of House of Wise sex serum, noting with surprise in her voice, “There’s a…Oh! A sex serum? Oh my!” at the item.

Khloé composed herself and cheerfully went on to display some pink and purple hair scrunchies and a pink Skims nightgown. Then she got to another racy item, pulling up a box displaying a clitoral stimulator. “Ooh..huh..wow…how are you doing?” the Good American founder said in a slightly flustered voice with a light laugh.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“I have to go through all of this. I haven’t yet,” Khloé explained as she moved from the clitoral stimulator to some other sex-related items in the basket. “This is cute, everything is so cute. I just got this. It’s filled with goodies,” she added as she quickly moved on to a second and much tamer basket Kourtney sent containing skin care products mixed in among light pink roses and hydrangeas.

Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian got the same baskets from Kourtney earlier on the same day and had an equally curious reaction to the clitoral stimulator during her unboxing, showing the item and noting, “Mhm, Happy Valentine’s Day.” Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, so she’ll likely be able to put some of the other sex-related items in Kourtney’s Valentine’s basket to good use.

The denim queen has been a single woman since breaking up with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in May 2021, after they reconciled the year prior during the COVID-19 home lockdowns. The former couple share a 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Any chance of getting back together again in their five-year on and off relationship was shattered for good when it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols in March 2021, while he and Khloé were still a couple. The news came to light in early December, just as the model gave birth to a baby boy.

The NBA player later revealed in a January 3, 2022, Instagram Story post that a paternity test confirmed he was the father of Maralee’s son. Tristan then went on to profusely apologize for how he’s repeatedly hurt Khloé and betrayed her trust over the years.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years,” he wrote, adding, “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”