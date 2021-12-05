Setting the record straight! Khloé Kardashian appeared to shut down split rumors regarding pregnant sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

TikTok user @angelesfrancoo shared a video on Sunday, December 5, of a magazine shoot, featuring Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, posing together with their daughter, Stormi. “Down here you can see that it says that though ‘they’re very comfortable under the sheets’ … According to this magazine, they are not a couple,” the user said in the clip.

“Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple,” Khloé, 37, seemingly responded, according to a screenshot shared by Instagram page Comment By Celebs. It appears the comment has since been deleted.

Kylie and Travis tend to keep their relationship private, but baby No. 2 rumors started swirling in the summer, when Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, seemingly revealed that a “19th grandchild” was on the way.

Shortly afterward, the Kylie Cosmetics founder announced she and the “Sicko Mode” rapper were expecting their second baby together on September 7. In the video, the couple’s first child, daughter Stormi, was the one who revealed the happy news to grandmother Kris Jenner.

“What is this? Are you pregnant” Kris, 66, excitedly asked in the video when she was handed sonogram photos. “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby!” the overjoyed momager said in the clip, as Stormi walked up to her grandma.

Despite the happy times together, Travis and Kylie have had their fair share of ups and downs. After they began dating in 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter to the world on February 1, 2018. However, they split in October 2019 after two years together. Two years later, they confirmed that they had rekindled their romance upon deciding to give their relationship “another shot,” a source exclusively told In Touch on May 21.

“They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill,” the insider added at the time.

They also appeared at the Parsons Benefit event together in New York City on June 15, where Travis accepted an award. He even gave his lady love and daughter a shout-out in his speech. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” Travis said.

Being that Kylie and Travis prefer to maintain their privacy, Kendall Jenner even backed up her sister’s decision to do so, calling it the “greatest decision” while speaking with Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June.

“This is obviously a theory — I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child,” the model, 26, said. “I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy.”