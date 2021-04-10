Moving on. Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic quote in the aftermath of her unedited bikini photo controversy on Friday, April 9.

“Things have a miraculous way of working out,” read the adage the 36-year-old posted to her Instagram Stories nearly a week after the natural snapshot rocked social media. “Trust that.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The picture, which featured Khloé going makeup-free in a cheetah-print string bikini, started circulating online on Sunday, April 4 — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “went ballistic” when the photo went viral, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “She hated it and demanded her team take it down,” the source added before noting that it wasn’t something “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

It seems the Good American founder’s reaction to the leak “created the opposite effect that Khloé wanted,” the insider continued. “She put a spotlight on it — and now more people have seen that pic than probably would have if she had just left it alone.”

“Making such a fuss about this one slipping through the cracks just shows how desperate she is to convey an image that really isn’t her,” the source said. “Fans love the real Khloé; the way she really looks. It’s very hypocritical to tell your fans to own their body types when you can’t do it yourself. It’s disappointing.”

The following day, KKW Brands’ chief marketing officer and family friend Tracy Romulus issued a statement about the photo. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” she told Page Six. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

The Revenge Body host broke her silence on the drama via Instagram on Wednesday, April 7. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” she wrote. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”

She added, “I’m, of course, not asking for sympathy, but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human. I am not perfect but I promise you that I try every day to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes. But I am not going to lie. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”

Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has her back through the scandal and “feels horrible” about how the controversy has made her feel, a second insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Thankfully, Khloé has True to take her mind off things and Tristan to support her.”