Spooky! Khloé Kardashian shared a series of sweet photos and videos of herself, daughter True Thompson and her Kar-Jenner cousins painting pumpkins ahead of Halloween on Saturday, October 10.

“Collecting Memories With My Favorite People,” the 36-year-old captioned the collection of precious snapshots on her Instagram feed. In the photos, True and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, could be seen rocking costumes and posing. In another snap, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, made an appearance with paint all over her face — and she even got her cousins to help paint KoKo’s face. Kim Kardashian’s youngest son, Psalm West, and youngest daughter, Chicago West, were also part of the painting festivities.

The proud mama set up a huge kid’s table in her backyard, complete with tons of pumpkins and spiderwebs on the tablecloth. There were lots of paints, markers and accessories to deck out the festive gourds — plus, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also had cute Halloween character masks on popsicle sticks for the kids to decorate, like pumpkins, black cats and witches.

Khloé’s 2-year-old daughter has been doing her fair share of pumpkin-painting this holiday season. On October 3, the Good American founder shared photos of the toddler and her father, Tristan Thompson, doing some decorating alongside Psalm, 17 months, and Chi, 2.

On September 30, the Revenge Body host revealed she, Kim and Kylie decided to start homeschooling their kids despite their ages. “I know the kids are young,” Khloé wrote on Instagram. “They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before [the coronavirus pandemic] hit. So we wanted to give the girls a pre-preschool class. Bring a little normal back.”

It seems like the perfect learning environment, since everyone gets along so well. In fact, True’s cousins are totally “obsessed” with her. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either.”

