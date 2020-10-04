Getting Halloween-ready! Khloé Kardashian shared the sweetest photos of her daughter, True Thompson, painting pumpkins with her dad, Tristan Thompson, and her cousins Chicago West and Psalm West.

In snapshots posted on Instagram on Saturday, October 3, the 2-year-old could be seen spending quality time with her father, 29, as the pair painted the festive gourds with paint all over their hands and faces. Kim Kardashian’s daughter, also 2, joined in on the fun — and the cousin duo even playfully painted each other’s faces.

The sweet photos come just days after the Good American founder’s statement about homeschooling her daughter — along with Chicago and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster — at such an early age. “I know the kids are young,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram on September 30. “They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before [the coronavirus pandemic] hit. So we wanted to give the girls a pre-preschool class. Bring a little normal back.”

Earlier that day, Kylie, 23, posted photos of the three toddlers enjoying art class during their first day of homeschool. Plus, Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, was also in attendance for the milestone moment. It’s clear these dads are all about their daughters!

Khloé and Tristan split in February 2019 after the basketball player was caught kissing Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods during a house party in Los Angeles. They stayed amicable to coparent their daughter throughout the next year. Tristan quarantined with his little girl and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star before the proud parents reconciled in July and decided to give their relationship another shot.

But it’s not just True’s parents who can’t get enough of her. Her cousins are totally “obsessed” with her as well. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either.”

The adults in the room are all about the bond the kids share. "It's the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together," the source gushed.