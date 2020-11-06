Birthday love with a side of dancing! Khloé Kardashian shared the sweetest never-before-seen video of her daughter, True Thompson, dancing with her grandma Kris Jenner in honor of the Kar-Jenner matriarch’s milestone 65th birthday.

In the cute clip posted to the 36-year-old’s Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 5, Kris and her adorable granddaughter, 2, busted some moves to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake from one of the tiny tot’s favorite movies, Trolls. In the background, True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, could be heard cheering them on. “Roll it out!” he told his little girl at one point during the song.

The Good American founder posted the sweet footage to celebrate her mother’s special day — and an insider exclusively told Life & Style in April how the momager went out of her way to make TuTu’s second birthday extra special. Clearly, these two have each other’s backs when it comes to birthday fun.

“Because she can’t be there, Kris has been frantic trying to make True’s birthday more incredible than ever,” the source explained to Life & Style in the spring. “Kris is calling in every favor she can. She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.”

True did, in fact, end up having one of the best birthdays despite the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing precautions that kept her from having a big bash with the whole family. The toddler enjoyed a Trolls-themed party with her mom and dad, 29, that included tons of presents and desserts.

As for Kris’ milestone b-day, she enjoyed a lavish dinner with youngest daughter Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble on Wednesday, November 4, the evening before her big day. The famous mother-daughter duo enjoyed a luxury meal for the second night in a row with Nobu takeout for them by the makeup mogul the following evening. Aside from that, it seems Kris kept things low-key for her big day and enjoyed time with family — and truthfully, there’s nothing better.