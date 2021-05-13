Expanding their brood? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson explored “overwhelming” surrogacy options for baby No. 2 during Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, May 13.

“I’m starting to wonder if surrogacy is really going to work for me and my family,” the Good American founder, 36, admitted during a confessional. Khloé even opened up to mom Kris Jenner about how complex the process is, and the momager, 65, assured she would have served as the surrogate if she could.

Shutterstock (2)

KoKo confessed she was “freaking out” upon learning ins and outs of surrogacy. The Strong Looks Better Naked author felt like the legalities were “a little intense,” which made her start “second-guessing a couple of things.”

Tristan, 30, tried to assure Khloé about surrogacy and encouraged her to “trust the process.”

“Well, I know you love to have control and you love to have your say and be hands-on, but obviously, this situation for us, you kind of have to take a little step back,” the Boston Celtics player told the reality star. “Of course, you could monitor, but we got to trust the process and know that everything’s going to be OK. And we’re in this together, and it’s going to be just fine. We got this.”

The final season of KUWTK has followed Khloé and Tristan, who welcomed daughter True Thompson in 2018, as they explore having another child via surrogacy.

The former Revenge Body host explained during a previous episode that despite freezing her eggs, she would still be a “high-risk carrier for pregnancy.”

“This is all really, like, shocking to me,” she said at the time. “All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family and it just … I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest.”

It seems as though Khloé and Tristan are researching all their options to have a second child are rekindling their relationship in 2020 following the Canadian athlete’s bombshell 2019 cheating scandal. Luckily, the Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons star and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners have decided to leave the past behind them.

“The entire family has forgiven Tristan — they don’t even think about the past anymore,” an insider told Life & Style. “He made mistakes, but he really is the nicest guy and the best dad to True, so there’s not much to be mad at him about.”