Kim Cattrall Not Returning for And Just Like That Season 3

Kim Cattrall answered fans’ prayers when she made her debut on And Just Like That during season 2, but the actress revealed that Samantha Jones won’t be back for the upcoming season.

The Sex and the City alum, 67, responded to a previous report by Life & Style that a fan reshared via X on Sunday, July 21, writing, “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not.”

Earlier this month a source exclusively told Life & Style that it was “assumed that they’ve done a deal with Kim and they’re just waiting for the right time to announce it.”

“The word is that she’ll get to do all her scenes in London. They’ll be bending over backwards to pay her an absolute fortune, and it’s all on her terms because she’s so central to the franchise,” the insider explained. “Everyone, including Sarah [Jessica Parker], has had to accept that this was necessary. However, the rivals and lack of forgiveness is still there as far as Kim’s concerned. She doesn’t do fake friendships, she’s not going to sit around and pretend to be best friends with Sarah, even if she does take the paycheck.”

HBO Max announced Kim’s season 2 AJLT cameo on May 31, 2023, and she confirmed the news the following day during the kickoff of Pride Month.

“Happy Pride …..,” which may have been a reference to her character once saying “I’m a ‘trysexual.’ I’ll try anything once,” during the third season of SATC she wrote via Instagram.

Later that month, Kim opened up about her surprising decision to reunite on screen with her Sex and the City costars SJP, 59, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ and I went, ‘Hmm, Let me get creative,’” she said during an appearance on The View. “And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did.”

Kim may have gotten a ring to play a part in season 2, but that wasn’t the case during the premiere season. In 2022, the Vancouver Island native revealed that she learned about the Sex and the City spinoff through social media … because she wasn’t asked to return.

“I made my feelings clear after the possible third [SATC] movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” she told Variety in May 2022.

SJP reacted to Kim’s statement later that year and confirmed that she was not asked to join the spinoff. However, the reasoning didn’t derive from hate.

“She made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” the Hocus Pocus actress said during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast. “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.'”