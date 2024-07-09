Behind the scenes of the Wheel of Fortune relaunch, there’s trouble in paradise, and the head-spinning news is reality star Kim Kardashian could be the next letter turner.

Sources exclusively tell Life & Style the new TV game show duo of Vanna White, 67, and 49-year-old Ryan Seacrest — who has stepped into the shoes of the departing Pat Sajak — are like oil and water while they struggle to find their rhythm.

Sources say producers are eyeing none other than Kim as a potential replacement — if Vanna decides to bail on the show she has called home since 1982.

“They’ve compiled a list of folks to replace Vanna, and Kim Kardashian is at the top,” says an insider. “Kim is a very close friend of Ryan’s and would bring a whole new audience.

“Ryan wants to make the show younger and sexier. He’s responsible for the Kardashian reality show and believes in that family more than anyone!”

This comes as little surprise. “After Pat quit, Vanna was optimistic about working with Ryan, but they have zero chemistry and no vibe,” says an insider. “Plus, she could be his mother!”

While sources say no formal offer has materialized, people close to Kim indicate it’s something she would seriously consider.