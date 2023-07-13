Testing her luck! With Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune contract set to expire in 2024, a source reveals the longtime letter-turner, 66, is headed back to the negotiating table to ask for more money.

Vanna, who reportedly earns $3 million a year, allegedly hasn’t received a raise in nearly two decades — and she’s angling for a huge pay increase after Ryan Seacrest recently signed on to replace Pat Sajak as host of the beloved game show for a reported $28 million.

“Vanna deserves more money. The network needs to do the right thing,” says the source. “If they were to replace her, it wouldn’t look good, and fans would be furious.”

They’re already mad as it is.

Once news broke in late June that the American Idol host, 48, was taking over, some viewers vowed to stop watching.

“Ryan’s hiring has already received backlash,” the source shares. “They don’t want any Vanna drama, too.”