Kim Kardashian Crushing on Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham (EXCL)

Kim Kardashian has been crushing on Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham for some time and now she’s going out of her way to “train” him as her new male face of SKIMS, while prepping him for long-term integration into her L.A. world, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Kim’s so thrilled to have Jude on board and is bragging about him to everybody, sending hot pictures of him to her friends and sisters and saying having him as the face of her brand is going to take it to the next level,” the insider says.

“She’s watching his videos on repeat and made a big jet over to Spain to watch him play last week,” the source adds.

The reality star, 43, brought son by rapper Ye, Saint, 8, to watch the up-and-coming star play Valladolid on August 22.

“The season is only just getting started and she’s planning to show up at a lot of the games, with her son Saint there as the perfect excuse since he adores soccer.”

As a second insider previously told Life & Style, The Kardashians star, so far unlucky in love by a long shot, has been turning to her kids for dating advice.

“Even though North is only 11, Kim always raves about how wise and mature she is, and Saint is obsessed with basketball and soccer, so he knows all the players and is very up on whose star is on the rise,” the second source said.

“She figures her kids know who’s appropriate for her better than any celebrity matchmaker could.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Discussing her dating prospects with Jimmy Fallon on an August 14 episode of The Tonight Show, Kim dished about her son’s hopes that she’ll end up with one of his sporting idols.

“Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player,” she told the host, 49.

Joking about her and her siblings’ string of failed attempts at love with the athletic sort – including Odell Beckham Jr., Lamar Odom and her own infamous 72-hour marriage to Kris Humphries – she added, “If only you knew.”

While Jude, 21, is currently seeing Dutch model Laura Celia Valk, the first source suggests Kim has more in mind for the soccer star than just promoting her skincare line.

“The more Kim meets Jude the more she likes him and the more she crushes on him, even if it is a pretty unlikely situation that she’s going to land the guy because he’s got a girlfriend,” the insider continues.

“That being said, he couldn’t be more grateful that Kim’s hired him and obviously feels like the big man on campus now that he has her launching his fashion career.”

“Plus she’s putting a ton of money in his pocket and opening the doors for the VIP treatment when he’s in America.”

“But there is that worry, particularly among his fans, that his game might ultimately suffer if he gets too ensconced in that kind of world, especially if it’s led by the Kardashians.”

“But it seems nothing is going to get in Kim’s way.”