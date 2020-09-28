Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Just because Scott Disick didn’t marry into the Kardashians, doesn’t mean he’s not part of the famous family! In fact, Kim Kardashian gave the Talentless founder, 37, the sweetest shout-out on Monday, September 28. “4 LIFE,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, captioned a photo of the pair posing together.

Considering Scott’s birthday was in May, it looks like Kim just wanted to acknowledge her pseudo-brother-in-law out of the kindness of her heart. How cute! Ever since Scott split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie in mid-August, he’s been spending lots of time with ex Kourtney Kardashian and her siblings.

Moreover, in late April, the Flip It Like Disick producer briefly checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to the 2013 and 2014 deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick. Upon returning to Los Angeles less than a week later, Scott began “leaning on” Kourtney, 41, “more and more,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support,” the insider continued. Scott and the Poosh.com founder dated for nine years before calling it quits in 2015. However, they’ve always managed to successfully coparent their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. According to a separate source, Scott’s family was part of the reason he and Sofia broke up.

The up-and-coming actress, 22, thought their relationship “was getting to be very serious [with] a lot of responsibility,” the insider explained. “Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward. She doesn’t want to be a stepmom at 22.”

Although Sofia “checks in on” Scott occasionally, she’s moving on for good. “She’s following her family‘s advice and just taking each day as they come,” the source said. “She wants to get seriously into acting and needs to focus.”

For Scott’s part, he has the whole Kar-Jenner bunch and his little ones by his side every step of the way.

