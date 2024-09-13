Kim Kardashian 'Obsessively Worrying' Over Her Breasts (EXCLUSIVE)

Kim Kardashian is showing off her cleavage way more than her butt these days, as a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style how she’s taking rigorous steps to ensure they’re in tip-top condition – even if it means hours of her time each day and plenty of help from the plastic surgeon.

“Kim’s always been blessed when it comes to her cleavage, but pregnancy definitely took a toll, after that she started obsessively worrying about them getting droopy and it’s only gotten worse since she hit her 40s,” the source says.

“She sleeps in her bra most nights because she’s convinced it will stop them from sagging,” the insider continues. “She has about ten different special lotions and serums she applies morning and night to keep the skin as tight as possible.”

The skincare entrepreneur, 43, isn’t shy about airing her best boob practices for her fans, either. Spilling her secret for lifted, separated breasts while in low-cut red carpet pieces, Kim wrote on her app: “You tape them up so they’re super lifted.”

“Make sure you don’t have any lotions or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape.”

“It takes a little work, but trust me, it’s all worth it, LOL.”

The tape she’s referencing is gaffer’s tape, a heavy-duty cloth tape similar to duct tape, often used on movie sets or construction sites.

With an appropriate warning, the reality star added: “Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off, LOL.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

According to the insider, the price of Kim’s perfect breasts transcends the sudden pain of ripping tape as maintaining her ideal cleavage consumes other parts of her life!

“Her trainer has also given her a bunch of chest exercises to help keep her boobs perky and she does them every time she works out,” the source says.

“She takes it much further than that and gets [platelet-rich plasma] facials done on her chest once a month and she’s had laser treatments on her chest, too.”

Kim’s quest for ageless boobs even caused her to reverse her stance on the procedure, which is also called a “vampire” facial and involves a microneedling treatment that uses platelet-rich plasma taken from one’s blood. The SKIMS founder had undergone the procedure before on her face, but swore it off as “honestly the most painful thing ever!”

Though, that first time the reality star had just found out she was pregnant with her first child, daughter North West, and decided to do the facial without anything to prevent the pain. Doctors typically recommend a numbing cream or painkiller before the process.

Still, as she’s willing to undergo monthly procedures she had once described as “really rough and painful for me,” there’s little else stopping the mom of two from taking even more drastic steps to secure her ideal breasts.

“She loves the look of really hard nipples, which is why she invented her nipple bra,” the source continues, “but now she’s considering taking it one step further and getting designer nipples from the plastic surgeon, which is just filler injected into the nipple to keep them perky all the time.”