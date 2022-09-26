She may be an icon, but sometimes even Kim Kardashian can have a fashion faux pax! The reality star and fashion designer had a hard time walking up the stairs during Milan Fashion Week, amid showcasing her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, September 24. Thankfully, family-friend Stephanie Shepherd (otherwise known as Steph Shep) caught the whole thing on camera.

In a TikTok video, uploaded on Sunday, September 25, the former Kardashian family assistant recorded Kim, 41, as she attempted to walk up a series of steps while wearing a skin-tight silver gown and matching stilettos.

“I’ll let you caption this,” Steph wrote alongside the video, which featured various clips of the Skims founder. In one, she hopped sideways up a flight of stairs. “Oh my God,” an onlooker could be heard saying in the background.

In another clip, Kim had someone lifting her dress while she attempted to climb a separate set of stairs. Apparently, there was no elevator. Finally, viewers watched her literally leap into the backseat of a car, and sitting comfortably was no easy feat. Kim was a good sport and laughed along as she was filmed.

To make matters even better, the entire TikTok was set to the “Funny Song” by Cavendish Music — if you know, you know. Fans, for their part, left some pretty epic reactions in the comments section.

“Kim will do anything for a look,” one person wrote. Another added, “The little pit pats of her running in the beginning.”

A third joked, “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.”

Kim isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who has risked it all walking up stairs in the name of fashion. Kendall Jenner had a similar experience during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Portofino, Italy. On May 22, Kylie Jenner caught her older sister walking up a flight of stairs wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown as well. In the Instagram Stories video, Kendall could be seen turning her feet inward and walking slowly up the stairs so she didn’t fall.

“Oh s–t, these stairs are crazy,” the model, 26, could be heard saying as Kylie, 25, laughed in the video. The best part? Kendall wasn’t even wearing heels! She had flat shoes on, but the knee-length dress really was no match for the stairs.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family does have some pretty epic fashion moments, it sometimes seems like their dresses aren’t the most practical!