She doesn’t need glam! Kim Kardashian looked absolutely stunning in an all-new, seemingly unfiltered, makeup-free photo upon returning from Milan Fashion Week.

“Shockingly not jet-lagged,” the KKW Beauty founder, 41, captioned an Instagram selfie post on Saturday, February 26. In the photo, Kim slightly puckered her lips and held up a peace sign with her two fingers, while wearing her black hair in adorable, braided pigtails. Her complexion appeared to be without any makeup as she posed for the camera.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family are known for being picture-perfect. However, Kim isn’t afraid to bare her natural beauty every now and then.

Just one day prior, she was spotted in another shot without any makeup, sitting next to hair stylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic on an airplane. The two men were holding up the March 2022 issue cover of Vogue, which featured Kim as the cover star.

“Leaving Milan this morning and finally saw the print issue of @voguemagazine,” Chris, 38, wrote via Instagram. “Love these two. Feeling grateful for this experience.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The three were jetting back home after attending Milan Fashion Week, where Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner rocked the Prada winter/fall 2022 runway on Wednesday, February 23. Throughout the week, Kim was seen rocking multiple different looks, including a skin-tight black leather outfit.

One month beforehand, the Skims founder was seen in another unfiltered shot while attending her friend Allison Statter’s birthday bash. Kim looked almost unrecognizable due to her not wearing any makeup in the group shot as she sat between multiple different party guests on January 19.

And while Kim likes to go au naturel sometimes, she has also come under fire for Photoshopping a few Instagram pictures. Fans saw a glaring editing error in the last image of Kim’s January 25 carousel post, as the reality star’s right leg appeared indented and disproportionate to her left.

However, the beauty mogul didn’t let the incident get her down — she continued to post photos flaunting her beautiful complexion and curves, including her beachside pictures likely from her January Bahamas vacation with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim’s newest no-makeup picture comes right on the heels of her ongoing drama with estranged husband Kanye “Ye” West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021. They were married for nearly seven years and share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Kim’s coparenting relationship with Ye, 44, was tense at first, then improved slightly but took a serious turn for the worse when she started dating the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, in October 2021. By February, the “Praise God” rapper started sharing his grievances against Pete on Instagram after initially calling out his estranged wife on February 4 for allowing daughter North, 8, to have a TikTok account.

That day, Kim responded to his complaint via Instagram Stories, labelling his rants as “attacks.” An insider then told Life & Style on February 7 that she’s been “leaning” on Pete “for support.”

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” the source said, adding that Kim had “been in tears” and was “a complete wreck about [the social media drama].”

The insider continued, “[Pete’s] the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”