Sky-high beauty! Kim Kardashian looked stunning without makeup while on board an airplane in a new, seemingly unedited photo.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hair stylist Chris Appleton shared the image via Instagram on Friday, February 25. The photo featured Kim, 41, wearing a black leather jacket with her hair tied back, sitting in the middle of Chris, 38, and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic near a window. The two men held up the March 2022 issue of Vogue, with Kim on its cover.

“Leaving Milan this morning and finally saw the print issue of @voguemagazine,” the stylist captioned the shot. “Love these two. Feeling grateful for this experience.”

The Skims founder attended Milan Fashion Week in the past few days, as her sister Kendall Jenner had rocked the Prada winter/fall 2022 runway on Wednesday, February 23. Kim made sure to thank her “glam squad” on Instagram after Chris posted the makeup-free image of her.

“Milan — thank you Prada for the love!” Kim captioned her photo on Friday. “Can’t wait to post all my @prada looks … u [sic] guys killed it once again @mariodedivanovic @chrisappleton. U always come thru [sic].”

Courtesy of Chris Appleton/Instagram

The KKW Beauty founder strutted her style this week wearing multiple outfits, including a sexy black leather ensemble and a light-green leather jacket with matching pants and an oversized gray coat. And while she made sure to stay glamorous for the fashionable event, Kim has previously been spotted filter- and makeup-free on occasion.

Just one month prior, the reality star showed off her natural complexion while attending friend Allison Statter’s birthday party. Although she was nearly unrecognizable, Kim was seen in a group shot posted to Instagram by Allison, wearing her black hair down in a simple style.

Despite how beautiful she naturally looks, the E! alum and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family are known to appear picture-perfect in most images. However, Kim has come under fire before for a few botched Photoshop moments. One of the most recent edit fails was when she uploaded a gallery of pictures of herself on January 25, wearing a hot black thong bikini bottom and a matching long-sleeved top.

Fans were quick to notice that the last photo in the carousel revealed her right leg looking disproportionate to the other, appearing indented.

However, the beauty mogul didn’t let a minor editing fail bring her down. After the incident, Kim continued to flaunt her curves by posting various steamy photos of herself via Instagram, including even more beachside moments from her Bahamas trip with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“Still spamming vacay pics,” she captioned a rather shiny photo of herself in a pink bikini.