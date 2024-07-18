Kim Kardashian revealed the gruesome details behind the injury that left her with her hand wrapped in bandages earlier this year. On the Thursday, July 18, episode of The Kardashians, Kim visited a plastic surgeon to get her fingers looked at.

“My big sliding door in my bathroom that opens up and you see the whole window in my bathroom … I was shutting it and there’s no latch,” Kim, 43, explained. “You have to pull the inside of the mechanics out. So I pulled them out and I usually stop it with my hand. And so I pulled it really hard and then [my son] Saint ran in with chips and I’m like, ‘It’s 8:30 at night, no chips!’ And it went, ‘Boom!’ and I was like … I literally looked at my hand and fell to the ground.”

The Skims founder went on to detail the excruciating pain that she felt after the accident. “I just, like, grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood,” she shared. “It was my bone sticking out a little bit. And I was just like, ‘Get me help.’ I was just like, ‘I need ice.’ I didn’t scream. I didn’t anything. I just couldn’t do anything but freeze. You can’t even describe the pain, but your whole body goes in shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth.”

She added that “the whole tip” of her middle finger broke off, leaving it “like a floating piece.” To make matters worse, “[The doctor] was like, ‘It’s a possibility your nail will never grow back,’” Kim revealed. “I was like, ‘Come on.’ I’m gonna invent a nail implant.”

To help with the pain, Kim used hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which she said she “thought” was helping. “I did four hours yesterday,” she admitted. “But who has the time?!”

When her doctor removed the bandages he assured her that her fingers looked “great,” but Kim was still mortified by the sight. “You think that looks great!?” she asked. He promised her, “Yes, because a lot of that is just a little bit of dried blood and some oozing.” The reality star also double checked that she wouldn’t need to have her finger amputated and he told her, “You will not. 100 percent. I think you dodged a bullet. It could’ve been really bad.”

A few days later, Kim gave another update. “The pain is still, like … it’s horrible,” she admitted. “There’s no other way to describe it. But it’s all good. I have s–t to do so this isn’t gonna slow me down.” She then went on to visit men and women in prison as part of her prison reform work.

When Kim attended Paris Fashion Week in March, she had bandages covering two of her fingers, prompting fans to wonder what happened. When the injuries resurfaced in a preview for The Kardashians, an internet rumor surfaced that she hurt her hand in an accident involving her Tesla Cybertruck. However, that theory has been debunked now that Kim shared the full story.