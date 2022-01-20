Kim Kardashian’s Eyebrows Transformed Her Face: See Photos From the Early 2000s to Today!

Then and now! Kim Kardashian’s style and appearance has changed quite a bit during her decades in the spotlight, but her eyebrows have truly transformed with the times. Photos of the reality starlet from the early 2000s to today prove her brows have a big impact on her appearance.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was all over the thin eyebrow trend when she first burst on the scene but has since opted for a more modern and fuller look. She’s even jumped on fashion crazes, such as bleached eyebrows over the years.

The Skims founder previously admitted she “definitely” has a few “style regrets” while speaking with Insider. Considering she skyrocketed to fame nearly 20 years ago, it comes as no surprise that some of her favorite looks in the past are no longer in fashion.

“I mean, I wear some things and I’m just like, ‘Why did I wear that?'” the KKW Beauty founder said, noting that her worst fashion era was “anywhere from 2007 to 2011, 2012.”

Funny enough, the hardest dated trend to quit wasn’t beauty related — it was ditching her Christian Louboutin Daffodile Platform heels, which Kim said she owned in every color. The shoe, which is no longer in production, featured a six-inch platform heel.

“That was the hardest thing for me, to transform from wearing a platform to no platform at all. I would literally wear the triple platform heels that were super crazy,” Kim, who stands at 5-foot-3, said at the time. “I remember the Louboutin Daffodiles — like the really tall ones. I was obsessed with them.”

The reality star previously confessed that estranged husband Kanye West was a big driver behind stepping up her style game.

“I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye changed everything,” she told CNN Style in 2016. “I mean, back in the day, I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I’m, like, mortified.”

She added, “Before, I used to always think more is more, and I used to accessorize and wear bracelets and earrings and necklaces. I used to do it all. Now I definitely understand how much cooler it is just to be a little bit simpler.”

These days, Kim works with high-end designers like Fendi, Balenciaga and more. While her fashion has certainly evolved, the mom of four has also updated her personal look — most notably, her eyebrows.

Keep scrolling to see photos of how Kim’s eyebrows have transformed over the years!