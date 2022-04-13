Kim Kardashian‘s pantry is as immaculate as the rest of her extremely minimalistic and neatly ordered home. Sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle website Poosh.com took fans on a tour, and Kim’s food and kitchen storage area is absolutely pristine.

Unlike younger sister Khloé Kardashian‘s floor-to-ceiling shelves containing everything from canned goods, dry pasta, boxes of crackers and other staples, Kim’s selection of food is much more select and her space not as fully utilized.

Kim’s pantry features two shelves that wrap around half of the room in an “L” shape at waist and eye-level. The other side of the room is where the reality star’s two large glass-front refrigerators and a large freezer stand. Inside of the fridges, multiple types of beverages, including juices, can be seen.

The front of shelving is where Kim keeps her custom teapots and bowls, placed in perfect spacing and order. Beyond that on the lower shelf are light-wood organizers that each hold various snacks, including individual sized bags of Kettle chips, Goldfish, Pirate’s Booty and other savory treats. She also keeps small boxes of raisins for healthy eating and has several rows featuring different flavored snack bars, which should be delicious and nutritious for her four children she shares with ex-husband Kayne West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

On the higher shelf, Kim has more goodies stored in clear glass jars in the same way Khloé keeps her bulk snacks. While Koko has multiple types of cookies and other sweet treats, the Skims founder’s selection is very low on sugar, with just one jar of cookies. Albeit they are neatly and individually stacked inside the container just as her sister keeps them. The other jars in Kim’s pantry contain rice cakes, pretzels, crackers and veggie sticks.

Noticeably missing from Kim’s pantry as opposed to sister Khloé’s are baking supplies. The Good American founder has an entire station set up with cereal dispensers that she has repurposed to hold sugar, flour and other baking essentials. She also has shelves containing rows of colorful sprinkles, different toppings including multiple flavors of chocolate chips and more goodies to make delicious desserts.

Kim’s pantry matches the clutter-free and austere aesthetic of her $60 million Hidden Hills home. “Everything in my house is really minimal. I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that once I come home, I want it to be really quiet, and I want everything to feel calming,” The Kardashians star told Vogue during a February 2022 house tour video.

