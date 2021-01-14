It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is extremely dedicated to her health and fitness routine. In fact, it’s rare that a day goes by where the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t share a workout video or photo of her meals on Instagram. With that, we decided to round up Kim’s go-to dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner as inspiration — or you know, maybe you just like to look at pictures of food!

It’s worth noting the KKW Beauty mogul follows a mostly plant-based diet. What does that mean, exactly? Well, simply put, Kim’s meals consist of ingredients derived from plants with little to no animal-source foods. However, this doesn’t mean that the Skims founder is strictly a vegan or even a vegetarian.

During a February 2020 Twitter Q&A with fans, Kim shared some of her favorite things to munch on. “Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good, too!” the mother of four, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with husband Kanye West, told one of her followers.

Of course, Kim pairs her diet with a dedicated fitness regimen. “We usually work out five days a week for about one hour, give or take,” the E! personality’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, told Life & Style in May 2020, noting that a “typical day” for Kim consists of “70 percent weights” and “30 percent cardio.”

If you follow the California native on social media, then you already know she rises with the sun! “Our days usually start at 6 a.m.,” Melissa revealed. “She’s up and ready to go, even though it’s still dark out, which just shows she is not only serious about her health but her business, her family and her life.”

Thankfully, Kim isn’t all hard work and no play, especially when it comes to her meals. She “eats a healthy balanced diet with treats here and there. Nothing crazy restrictive,” the fitness guru assured.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kim Kardashian’s go-to meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.