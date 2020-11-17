Sibling love! Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest clips of her youngest son, Psalm West, and his big brother, Saint West, bonding. “Cutest baby award,” the Skims founder captioned her first Instagram Story on Monday, November 16.

In Kim’s second video, 4-year-old Saint gave 18-month-old Psalm a big hug while showing off his megawatt smile. Clearly, after years of being the only boy, he’s happy to finally have a brother! As for Psalm, he seemed totally zen the entire time.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In fact, Kim, 40, who also shares daughters North and Chicago with husband Kanye West, previously revealed that Psalm never gives her any trouble. “My little man is the sweetest ever!” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed in August 2019, just three months after Psalm was born. “He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?”

As grateful as Kim and Kanye, 43, are for their family, having four children under the age of 10 is one tough balancing act! Thankfully, the KKW Beauty mogul has their routine down to a science. “The whole day is chaotic … but I’m very micromanaged,” Kim told Good Morning America in a February 2020 interview. “So, I get up at, like, 5:40 a.m., in the gym by 6 a.m., done by 7 a.m. They wake up, I get them up at 7:05 a.m., breakfast at 7:30 a.m., out the door by 7:55 a.m. … like, it’s super micromanaged.”

Even with Kim’s impeccable scheduling skills, the E! personality doesn’t plan on having any more kids. “I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” she explained to Laura Wasser during an appearance on her “All’s Fair” podcast that month. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

Ultimately, Psalm was the perfect last addition to the Kardashian-West family!

