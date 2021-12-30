Sisters in solidarity. Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared a reflective quote amid their splits from Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, and Khloé’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“Surround yourself with the dreamers and the doers, the believers and thinkers,” the quote by author Edmund Lee read, which Khloé, 37, posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 29. “But most of all, surround yourself with those who see the greatness within you, even when you don’t see it yourself.”

She also credited her other sister Kourtney Kardashian in the Story, tagging the Poosh founder as her “beautiful sister” above the message.

Kim, 41, then shared the post via her Instagram Stories that night.

The two former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been through a whirlwind of drama after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, and when Tristan’s baby drama surfaced.

The Sacramento Kings basketball player, 30, is caught in a legal battle with fitness model Maralee Nichols. The personal trainer alleges her baby, who was born on December 2, is Tristan’s child after being conceived on March 13, according to a child support lawsuit obtained by In Touch. Khloé was still in her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan at the time the child was allegedly conceived. They share 3-year-old daughter True, while Tristan is also dad to son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

This quote is just one of several other pointed messages the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum has shared. Just three days prior, she shared a cryptic post about having an “unkind” year.

“To the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I’m sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so unkind to you,” the lengthy statement by author r.h. Sin read. “You are what happens when a dream decides to go to war with nightmares … A beautiful moment of life deciding to continue onward even through hell fire.”

For Kim’s part, she and the “Jesus Walks” rapper, who share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, have had an up and down coparenting relationship this year, primarily since she began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in late October.

Kanye has made multiple pleas to reunite with his estranged wife, but Kim hasn’t directly commented on his statements. In one instance, the Yeezy designer shared a pre-Thanksgiving prayer at the Los Angeles Mission’s annual event, confessing to his faults “as a husband.”

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” Kanye said on November 24. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband.”

The following month, Kanye begged “Kimberly” to “run right back to me” while performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert on December 10.