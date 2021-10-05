It’s certainly no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family is all about luxury! From the homes they own to the vacations they take, the reality TV gang is all about enjoying the finer things in life — and that includes their respective car collections. From Kylie Jenner to Kim Kardashian, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are always riding in style.

Take Kylie, for example. The cosmetics mogul collects cars like she collects handbags. (No, we’re not kidding.) Kylie’s car collection includes a “$2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagen, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

Of course, it’s worth noting that cars aren’t Kylie’s only mode of transportation. In fact, the soon-to-be mother of two, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, owns a private jet. According to Page Six, Kylie likely spent “$50 million to $70 million” on the Global Express Jet ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Global Express Jets, which are larger than Learjets, can carry more fuel and travel for longer distances, but also cost more to run — around $5 million a year — and can’t land at many private airfields because they need a longer runway,” an aviation expert told the publication.

Ultimately, owning a private jet benefits Kylie’s real estate ventures. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio within California and in other states and countries,” a second insider revealed to Life & Style. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

However, since confirming her second pregnancy in September 2021, Kylie is spending most of her time at home with Stormi. That said, when the mother-daughter duo does decide to hit the town, the precious toddler “chooses” what car they take, the E! alum told Vogue during her “73 Questions” segment.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family showing off their car collections.