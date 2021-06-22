Summertime and the livin’ is easy! Kourtney Kardashian, boyfriend Travis Barker and his kids took a mini vacation to Montecito, California.

“Weekend,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a series of clips and photos via Instagram on Monday, June 21, along with a white heart emoji. “Best weekend,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, commented, along with a pleading face emoji, red heart emoji and wave emoji.

The first video shows Kourtney, Travis and his teenagers, Alabama and Landon, running into the ocean. Atiana De La Hoya was also present for the little getaway! Atiana, 22, is the eldest daughter of Travis’ second ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The former Miss USA, 46, welcomed Atiana with Oscar De La Hoya in 1999 — two years before she settled down with the music producer.

Although Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and Atiana have a close relationship with Travis, things with their mother appear to be strained — and Alabama is especially vocal about it. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” she began a scathing post about Shanna and her off-again, on-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau via Instagram in May.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” Alabama continued. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Matthew, 28, exclusively denied Alabama’s cheating allegations to Life & Style. Additionally, Shanna said her kids “have a lot of animosity” toward her beau. “I don’t really understand why Kourtney Kardashian is queen,” the Wedding Singer alum dished to Life & Style.

“What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things?” Shanna added. “It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers … They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”

For Kourtney’s part, she shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. During part 2 of the KUWTK reunion special, which aired on June 20, the Talentless founder, 36, gave his former flame and Travis his stamp of approval.

“I mean, you know, if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy,” Scott gushed.

