Kourtney Kardashian did not put pressure on herself to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight after giving birth to baby No. 4 in November 2023.

“My priority is not bouncing back and getting my body back in shape like it has been in the past,” Kourtney, 45, said on the Thursday, June 27, episode of The Kardashians. “I remember after having [my first child] Mason, it used to be a really big thing to talk about, ‘How soon can you bounce back?’ and everyone would do magazine covers. I did a magazine cover in a bikini and [was] stressing myself out to eat a certain diet. This time, I’m really about nourishing my body and eating the best foods to keep up my milk supply.”

During the episode, the Poosh founder revealed that she stayed home for 40 days straight after Rocky’s birth. “In many different cultures women don’t leave the house after having a baby for 40 days to let your body have that time to heal,” she shared. “And beyond that, I’m really into attachment parenting. I really don’t separate from him. I love being at home right now. Like, my time is dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him.”

Kourtney was so immersed in her baby bubble that she almost skipped her family’s annual Christmas Eve party, but eventually changed her mind and decided to attend. “I’ve never missed a Christmas Eve,” she said. “Because I’m a new mom, I almost thought about missing Christmas Eve, but I felt like it would be really important for all of our kids to be there with them and have that memory.”

By January, Kourtney was admittedly “starting to have a little anxiety about going back into the world.” She joined husband Travis Barker at the Emmy Awards that month and documented her fittings for the event.

“I still have 10 pounds if I care to get back to my pre-pregnancy weight,” Kourtney told mom Kris Jenner. “So I said maybe some baggy suits. I care to get back but I’m breast-feeding, so I’m taking my time.”

Kourtney has made it clear that she’s proud of her body for bringing four children into the world. In April, fans slammed Kim Kardashian for the Instagram picture she chose to post of Kourtney in honor of her 45th birthday. The photo featured the new mom wearing a bikini on a family vacation and one fan commented, “Now you know she’s not going to like this photo … lol it’s her bday Kim … lol.”

However, Kourtney assured fans that she had no issues with the image Kim, 43, chose. “I LOVE this photo!” she insisted. “It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids … and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and little baby boy.”

In addition to Rocky, whom Kourtney shares with Travis, 48, the reality star also has sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.