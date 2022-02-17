Another idyllic getaway, another reminder from Kourtney Kardashian about how red-hot her romance with fiancé Travis Barker is. The couple took a post-Valentine’s Day trip to Northern California’s Napa Valley, and the Poosh founder let fans know what underwear she wore to wow Travis.

Kourtney, 42, shared an Instagram Stories video on Thursday, February 17, showing a pair of white bikini underwear with lace trim laid out on a bed of rose petals. On the backside in red embroidered writing was the phrase, “Forever isn’t long enough.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has a habit of giving fans a peek at her sexy bedroom items for Travis’ enjoyment. During a December 2021 return trip to their engagement location, the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, Kourt laid out a sheer black teddy with the shape of red satin hands cupping the chest area of the lingerie.



Aside from her romantic message panties, Kourtney shared several other photos from their gorgeous overnight stay. The pair dined at The French Laundry, the world-renown Michelin three-star restaurant in Yountville, California.

Not only did the couple lovingly pose together in the kitchen while the chefs were at work, they autographed plates to mark their trip to the eatery. Kourtney also shared a snapshot of the full moon rising over the vineyard covered hills at sunset, presumably taken from their hotel room.

The couple took a walking tour through quaint parts of Napa, as Kourtney dressed in a rocker-chic look featuring a short black slip dress, black motorcycle jacket with silver studs, sheer black thigh-high stockings and black combat boots. Showing some post-Valentine’s fashion, she accessorized with a leopard-print purse in the shape of a heart. Kourtney loved the trip so much that in the caption of her Instagram photos from the getaway, she wrote, “I’m moving to Napa.”

Rumors are continuing to swirl that Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child, and Kourtney’s jacket in photos hid any sign of a baby bump. Her mom Kris Jenner‘s February 17 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show didn’t do much to dispel the pregnancy chatter.

Kris Jenner was asked by her BFF Ellen which of her six kids would be next to give the family matriarch her 12th grandchild, following the birth of Kylie Jenner‘s son, Wolf Webster. While Kris said that she “thought it would be nice” if it was Kendall Jenner, Ellen said, “She’s not going to be the 12th though. I think there’s going to be one before she has one.”

When Kris asked, “Who do you think it’s going to be?” Ellen quickly replied, “I know who it is,” adding that they are already pregnant. While Ellen smiled and seemed to shrug it off that she would know something Kris didn’t, it just added to the ongoing speculation that Kourtney is expecting a baby with Travis.