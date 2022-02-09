No, we’re not blushing … you’re blushing! Kourtney Kardashian just got real about her sex life with fiancé Travis Barker.

On Wednesday, February 9, the Poosh.com founder, 42, shared an excerpt from sister Kim Kardashian‘s March cover story with Vogue via Instagram Stories that read: “When Kim and I each turned 40, we got all these text messages from our grandmother and our cousin and people over 40,” Kourtney told the publication. “They were like, ‘You’re going to have the best sex of your life. You’re going to be in the best place in your life.'”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

To hammer her point home, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, captioned her Story “OH YES.”

Of course, it’s no secret that Kourtney and Travis, 46, who got engaged in October 2021, are crazy about each other. In fact, their red-hot romance was basically written in the stars!

“They’re definitely past-life soulmates because Barker’s Scorpio Sun aspects Kardashian’s 8th house of Scorpio,” astrologer Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad, known as Esoteric Esa, previously explained to Life & Style.

“The 8th house is the house of past-lives and is traditionally ruled by Scorpio. His sun hitting her 8th house allows them to be compatible in sex, intimacy, explore their darker aspects of their personalities,” Esa added. “Her changing her style to a more punk/rock personal is totally his Scorpio Sun letting her 8th house of Scorpio experiment in confidence.”

Kourtney and Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, took their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in February 2021, and have been going strong ever since! Prior to making things official, the A-list lovebirds were good friends and neighbors in Calabasas, California. The Blink-182 rocker even appeared in a handful of Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes.

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” a source previously told Life & Style, noting that Travis “always found Kourtney super sexy.”

For her part, “their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years,” the insider said. “There’s no game playing or anything like that.”