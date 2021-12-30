Talk about being hands-on! Kourtney Kardashian shared her super sexy lingerie with fans while on a getaway with fiancé Travis Barker.

“A night away …” the Poosh Founder, 42, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 29, for her carousel post.

At the beginning of her gallery, Kourtney shared a video of the couple’s breathtaking view of the shoreline at sunset. The second image was the outside of where the pair spent the night, fully adorned with Christmas lights. The following snaps included some meals they ordered as well as Kourtney’s stylish luggage.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star included a picture of her red and black lingerie piece, outlined by a fluffy red fabric on the bottom and a pair of red hands embroidered on the bust.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, and his fiancée seemingly had a view of the stars as Kourtney included a dazzling view of the night sky in the last photo of her post.

The PDA-famous duo’s “night away” comes after a whole month of holiday-themed adventures with their kids. Earlier in the month, Kourtney appeared to be hanging out with Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, while Travis spent time with Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign Disick, playing a board game. Kourtney labeled her Instagram post as the blended family’s “mood board.”

Kourtney shares kids Reign, 7, Mason and Penelope Disick with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whereas Travis shares Alabama, 16, Atiana, 22, and Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Nearly two weeks later, the lovebirds took Reign, Penelope, 9, and Landon, 18, to Disneyland on December 16.

Once Christmas Eve came, the adventurous bunch enjoyed back-to-back festivities, celebrating Alabama’s 16th birthday first then hitting the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s annual holiday party. To top it all off, Travis and Kourtney even released a cover of “Jingle Bells” with Kris Jenner that day.

After such a busy season, the future husband and wife likely felt they needed some time alone for their first Christmas as an engaged couple. However, they still made time to gift one another with generous presents for the holiday.

The “All the Small Things” musician went so far as to spend “over $500,000 on a variety of gifts,” for Kourtney, an insider previously told Life & Style on December 8.

Since this Christmas had “a lot of meaning” for the soon-to-be-wed duo, they both treated each other with expensive surprises, the source said. However, they’re also ready to kick off the new year the right way, as they planned “a blowout vacation for New Year’s Eve,” the insider added.