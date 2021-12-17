Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bring Her Kids to Disneyland! Photos of Their Magical Trip

It’s the happiest place on Earth! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought her kids Penelope and Reign Disick to Disneyland.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, shared a series of photos from their blended family event to their Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 16. From eating festive churros to walking through the Magic Kingdom, the couple had a blast at the Anaheim, California park.

Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom Kourtney shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, appeared in the pair’s photos. The only one that was apparently missing was their brother Mason Disick, as he wasn’t shown in the duo’s snaps.

This isn’t the first time the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker went on an excursion with each other’s children. In April, Travis brought his kids — Alabama and Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya — on a Utah ski trip with Kourtney and her kids.

Alabama, 15, shared a moment of her and stepsister Atiana, 22, sitting on Ski-Doo snowmobiles alongside Kourtney on April 3. Meanwhile, Landon, 18, spent some time with Kourtney’s youngest son, as he posted a photo of him and Reign that day. Travis even tried his hand at snowboarding.

After Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in October, they brought their kids on a few more outings. For the drummer’s birthday, Kourtney took her fiancé to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, along with Reign and Penelope.

Since the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoys sharing photos of life moments, she uploaded several snaps from the trip. In a few of her pictures, Kourtney was seen horseback riding next to Reign and Penelope across a beach. “At sunset,” she captioned her Instagram post on November 17.

The following month, Kourtney gave her followers a glimpse into the blended family’s December festivities.

“Mood board,” she wrote via Instagram on December 3 for her carousel post. The first picture featured Kourtney posing with Alabama and Atiana, wearing matching black jackets. The following photos included one of Travis and Reign playing a board game and another of the youngster riding the back of his mom’s bike.

To top it all off, Kourtney also showed off the upscale location she visited: the Beverly Hills Hotel. The entire group even received Kris Jenner’s annual gingerbread house creation, which included all their names in frosting.

After all of these fun family events, Kourtney and Travis can’t get enough of making more memories with their kids. So, they figured a visit to Disneyland would ring in the Christmas holiday as well.

