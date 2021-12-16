Blanket surfing! Travis Barker celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s sons Mason and Reign Disick’s birthday with a little daredevil surprise!

“Blanket train with Reign,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, wrote over a video he shared to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 15. “Happy Birthday Mason and Reign.”

The video featured Travis dragging Reign, 7, and Penelope Disick across the floor as they sat on a pink and red-spotted blanket. The two kids appeared excited for the ride as they gleefully cheered. Mason, 12, wasn’t in this video.

The two boys, who have a five-year age difference and share the same birthday on December 14, also received a shout-out from their mom the next day.

“Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” the Poosh founder wrote via Instagram. “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons, I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.”

Kourtney, 42, also flipped her house into the ultimate birthday party, as she rearranged her Christmas Elf on the Shelf decorations into a mini fiesta. She shared a video to her Instagram Stories on the special day of the knickknacks posed as a tiny band in front of a white board that read, “Wishing Mason and Reign a Happy Birthday!!!”

Kourtney’s three kids, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, have spent some quality time with their mom’s fiancé throughout the season.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a carousel of photos from the “All the Small Things” rocker’s birthday celebration on November 17. The blended family took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Kourtney’s children.

“At sunset,” she captioned the Instagram post. Reign and Penelope, 9, enjoyed horseback riding together across a beach with their mom.

Two weeks after that, Kourtney shared a few holiday memories with the youngsters, including one snap of her and Reign riding a bike together and one of Reign playing a board game with Travis. “Mood board,” she captioned the Instagram post on December 3.

Mason, however, made headlines for looking out for his cousin North West after she posted a live house tour of Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas home to TikTok without permission. He reflected on his regret for going live on Instagram last year, spilling some family tea about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship. Aunt Kim, 41, shared Mason’s concerned text message to her Instagram Stories on his birthday, calling him a “helpful king.”

“I don’t wanna disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do the Lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” Mason wrote. “I did the exact same thing as she did … I would do the Lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.”