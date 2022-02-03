So that’s what it looks like when worn! Kourtney Kardashian showed off a sexy piece of lingerie she first gave a glimpse of during a getaway with fiancé Travis Barker in a series of photos about how much she’s looking forward to the romance that comes with Valentine’s Day.

Kourtney, 42, shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday, February 2, wearing the plunging sheer black teddy with fabric panels of shiny red hands holding on to both of her breasts. She took a selfie looking into a smaller makeup mirror, which showed the chest’s sizzling design. Another larger mirror next to it helped reveal the rest of the outfit, which featured a short, flirty red feathered hemline. She lifted it up slightly in the photo, to reveal her bare upper thigh and hip.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Among the other things helping get Kourtney in the mood for Valentine’s Day is her soon-to-be husband. In the slideshow, the mom of three shared a close-up photo of the musician’s mouth, showing off his diamond encrusted teeth.

In addition, Kourtney posted more things that reminded her of love, including a look back at one of the rose bouquet table settings from their engagement dinner, surrounded by glowing votive candles. She also showed off a red crystal covered handbag in the shape of a heart, a red and pink heart-shaped manicure, and a snapshot of Travis’ heart-shaped rose proposal setting with the waves rolling in and a glowing sunset in the background.

The reality star originally posted a snapshot of the lingerie lying atop a white bedspread amid her romantic getaway with Travis to Montecito, California’s Rosewood Miramar resort just before New Year’s Eve 2021. The location is a very special place for the couple, as it’s where Travis proposed to Kourtney on the resort’s beach while surrounded by thousands of red roses in the shape of a heart on October 17, 2021.

Travis kept the theme of red roses and hearts going after the couple’s engagement. When it was time for them to spend their first night as groom and bride-to-be, he had red rose petals in the shape of a heart sprinkled on their bed. Kourtney shared a photo of the romantic gesture at the time and included it again in her carousel of photos she shared titled “February” along with a red heart emoji.

The month of love is underway, and Kourtney is ready!