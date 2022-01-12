Red to Green to Rainbow! See Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Manicures Over the Years

Kourtney Kardashian is known for her fun and confident personality and it shows in her edgy and bold style — including through the manicures she gets every now and then.

Whether it be a rainbow set of nails or a simple sleek black manicure, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t hesitate to push the boundaries when it comes to new looks.

Ever since Kourtney and her fiancé, Travis Barker, made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, some fans have noticed that her style has evolved over the course of her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer. Many noted she wears more black leather outfits, ranging from mini dresses to tube tops, alongside Travis.

As if to match her newfound edgier looks, Kourtney rocked a simple black manicure in the photo she shared one week after she and Travis announced their engagement. In the image, Kourtney lay across a bed of red roses and flaunted her black nails while holding her face in one hand.

“I can’t believe this was a week ago @travisbarker,” Kourtney captioned the post in October 2021.

Not only that, but Kourtney also seems to have a passion for the color red, as shown in several of her social media posts. The Poosh founder wore red so many times to the point where fans were convinced she would opt for a scarlet-colored wedding dress rather than the traditional white ensemble.

However, the reality TV icon hasn’t publicly addressed that rumor. She has, however, seemed to have inspired daughter Penelope Disick, whom Kourtney shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, to don the fiery color. The youngster even dyed her hair red in late 2021 and showed it off on TikTok.

Kourtney also debuts new outfits for special occasions, such as when the whole Kardashian-Jenner family threw their annual (but scaled back) Christmas Eve party in 2021. That night, Kourtney appeared to have worn a red mesh and floral-laced dress.

Nevertheless, Kourtney doesn’t just stick to one color when it comes to dressing up. For New Year’s Eve that year, she debuted a dazzling two-piece outfit and accessorized with a matching, sparkling dice. The only simple fashion choice she had was her plain manicure that she showed off in her Instagram carousel post from December 31 of that year.

Scroll through the gallery to have a look at Kourtney’s best manicures.