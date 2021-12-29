Back to where it all began as an engaged couple! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed their bags and headed to Montecito, California, on Tuesday, December 28, for a pre-New Year’s getaway. The couple cuddled on the beach at sunset in the same spot where Travis popped the question to Kourtney on October 17.

The loved-up twosome took fans along on their journey back to where they became engaged in a series of Instagram photos. Travis, 46, showed the couple’s legs cozied up together on the sand, while the ocean waves rolled in, and the sun’s setting rays made the sand a golden color.

The pair appeared to be on their way out to dinner, as Travis was uncharacteristically dressed up in brown pants, brown socks and black lace-up shoes, although they did appear to be Doc Marten’s style. Kourtney, 42, was perfectly in sync with her fiancé fashion-wise, in brown tights with brown calf-high boots.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a look at the sunset from what appeared to be the deck of their room at the Rosewood Miramar Resort, a place near and dear to the couple’s heart. It was a frequent summer destination spot while Kourtney and Travis were dating and wanted a close yet luxurious weekend getaway from Calabasas.

The beach outside the hotel was where Travis laid out thousands of red roses in the shape of a giant heart, and also had a design made of their “T” and “K” initials intertwined. He led her down the beach at sunset into the middle of the heart, got down on one knee and proposed marriage to his beloved Kourtney.

Travis and Kourt had been friends for years, living on the same street in Calabasas. But they decided to give romance a try in early 2021, which quickly turned into a red-hot relationship. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition, a source told Life & Style in January. The following month, the two became Instagram official as a couple, with a February 16 photo of them holding hands.

Within a few months, they started to blend their families by bringing their children along on ski getaways and frequent trips to Disneyland. Travis has a son, Landon, 18, and daughter, Alabama, 16, he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney has three kids, sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with former partner Scott Disick.

From the photos the couple have shared, their kids stayed home while Kourtney and Travis are reliving the memories of their engagement spot with plenty of romance just in time to ring in 2022!

