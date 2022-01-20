Who’s ready for some behind-the-scenes romance?! Kourtney Kardashian basically confirmed that her engagement to fiancé Travis Barker will air on the Kardashians’ upcoming new Hulu series.

The Poosh.com founder, 42, captioned a film still via Instagram Stories using a movie camera and eyes emoji on Wednesday, January 19. Kourtney also tagged “@kardashianshulu.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, didn’t give too much away, the photo clearly featured footprints in the sand with part of Kourtney’s body visible.

Of course, #Kravis fans are aware that the Blink-182 drummer, 46, proposed to the E! alum in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, California. The A-list lovebirds, who went public with their relationship in February of that year, were surrounded by red roses and tall white candles. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned their announcement via Instagram at the time.

Since then, the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sister has gone into “wedding planning mode,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style, noting that Kourtney and Travis “don’t want a long engagement.”

So, can fans expect to see their actual wedding on the Hulu series as well? “The cameras will be rolling, but certain aspects will be kept private,” the insider added.

Even if Kourtney and Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, don’t plan on showing everything, viewers can expect nothing but the best! “It’ll be a no expense spared, and she’s planning to go all out,” the source said. “She wants the amazing dress, a huge cake, thousands of flowers and will hire the best caters in town.”

As for the guest list, Scott, 38, “won’t be invited,” a second insider dished to Life & Style in November 2021.

“He wouldn’t go even if he was invited,” the insider explained. “Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart … he’d rather not be there.”

The former flames dated from 2006 to 2015 before ultimately calling it quits. The Talentless founder has had a handful of notable relationships since splitting from Kourtney including with Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin.