Supporting bae! Kourtney Kardashian was photographed while rocking a sweatshirt from boyfriend Travis Barker‘s band Blink-182 on Thursday, June 3.

The drummer, 45, shared an Instagram Story photo of his girlfriend, 42, donning a dark beige hoodie with the words “Blink-182” and a drawing of an anime character on it. He included a red heart emoji in his post. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her boyfriend’s post to her own Instagram Stories and added a black heart and a pleading face emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The couple, who were neighbors for years before their connection turned romantic, sparked dating rumors in January after spending time together in Palm Springs. Less than a month later, the pair made their relationship Instagram official.

It’s clear the reality star and the musician are head over heels for one another. Since going public, they have been spotted packing on the PDA amid romantic dates throughout Los Angeles. The proud parents have also taken their blended families on several dreamy vacations over the last few months. Kourt shares three kids — 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick, while Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama.

Most recently, the dynamic duo enjoyed Memorial Day weekend at a new home Kourtney seemingly purchased for the couple’s families in Palm Springs — just miles from mom Kris Jenner‘s vacation home where the former Aquabats member and the Poosh founder originally sparked speculation.

At this point, Kourtney’s famous family is convinced a proposal from Travis is “imminent” and marriage is “almost certain,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source raved. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”