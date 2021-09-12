Dates on dates! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted holding hands while heading to a romantic dinner at Carbone in New York City on Saturday, September 11.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, looked super sexy in a black corset with mesh half-sleeves and black pants. The Blink-182 star, 45, rocked a white band T-shirt and white jeans for a complementary look.

Earlier that day, the pair were spotted in matching grey sweatsuits and face masks as they arrived in NYC. It appears the loved-up couple, who made their romance Instagram official in February, are on the east coast to make an appearance at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12, where Travis will be presenting an award and performing alongside Machine Gun Kelly.

The dynamic duo, who first sparked romance rumors in January, have been pretty unbothered since their recent feud with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. “Scott’s accusing Kourtney and Travis of going overboard with the PDA,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high-school teenagers.”

On August 30, the Talentless founder, 38, allegedly sent Instagram DMs to one of Kourtney’s ex-boyfriends, Younes Bendjima, about her PDA with Travis during a recent vacation to Italy. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” read Scott’s alleged message. Younes, 28, allegedly replied, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.” Shortly after the exchange, the French model shared a screenshot of the messages to his Instagram Stories and made the matter public.

“Kourtney’s used to Scott making snide comments about her and Travis, so isn’t surprised about Younes’ leaked messages,” the source added. “But at the same time thinks it’s twisted of Scott to shade her to Younes. Especially [since] her two exes never even got on. She feels Scott should mind his own business.”

It appears the former flames have been at odds for a while. “Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the insider explained. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

