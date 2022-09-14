New York Fashion Week is in full swing and Kourtney Kardashian totally took over! The reality TV personality hosted a star-studded fashion show for her Boohoo collaboration on Tuesday, September 14.

As the host of the show, Kourtney, 43, stunned in an all-black look. She donned a lace top over a black bra complete with a long black leather coat. When it came to accessories, she opted for black sunglasses and a choker. Ahead of the fashion show, the Poosh founder took to Instagram and spoke at-length about her decision to collaborate with the fast fashion company.

“I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet,” Kourtney admitted. “Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere. I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful.”

When it came to her collection as a whole, Kourtney said that her collaboration is “definitely making some noise,” noting that this was “exactly what I was hoping for.”

“I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose,” she added. “I invite any experts who have ideas, suggestions ( I have already seen some of you and will absolutely be reaching out to talk and learn more) to reach out. I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help … all to come!!”

Kourtney’s Boohoo line features 45 pieces with sides ranging from S to 4XL, all of which were presented during the fashion show. Along with the reality stars who attended the event, Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, was there supporting his lady love. The couple officially tied the knot in May and while they’re loving married life, the duo have since taken a break from their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped,” Kourtney told The Wall Street Journal Magazine in an interview released on Monday, September 12. “It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Now, she’s focusing on her fashion line! Scroll through the gallery to see which stars stepped out to support Kourtney’s Boohoo collaboration.