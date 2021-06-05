Two peas in a pod! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker‘s son, Landon Barker, already had similar tastes in design and art just a few months into her blossoming romance with his dad.

“Rick,” the 42-year-old commented on a photo of the 17-year-old posing in a human chair in early May. The snapshot was originally posted on April 26. The “Holiday” singer replied to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with a “Rock On” hand sign emoji. The aforementioned “Rick” in Kourt’s comment referred to Rick Owens, a popular designer and artist who is a Kardashian-Jenner favorite. The chair in the snapshot was designed by the edgy fashion mogul.

Landon and his 15-year-old sister, Alabama Barker, have been getting along great with Kourtney since she and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, started dating. They sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later.

Since then, the musician and the Poosh founder have seemingly gotten very serious. Travis has gotten three tattoos for Kourtney since they went public, and the pair have enjoyed several romantic trips together one-on-one and as a blended family. The lifestyle blogger shares three children — 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

The California native’s two kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, like Kourt so much that they are totally on board with whatever comes next for the couple.

In fact, the teenagers are “all for” the drummer marrying the reality star “if that’s what they want,” an insider previously told Life & Style. The source also noted the siblings “aren’t bothered by” the PDA the Enema of State artist and his girlfriend engage in. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids,” the insider said. “They get it.”

The former Aquabats member’s kids think “Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup,” the source raved. “But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.” At the end of the day, the Barker children are really “content with the way everything is right now,” the insider says. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.”