Hold up … has Travis Barker‘s son, Landon Barker, always had a massive neck tattoo?! The 17-year-old showed off the ink during two TikTok videos he and sister Alabama Barker filmed on Thursday, May 27.

In one clip posted to the 15-year-old’s TikTok and Instagram accounts, the siblings lip-synced to “Hello Baby” by Young M.A and Fivio Foreign. The second video showed footage of the pair dancing with friends to a cover of Rihanna‘s “What’s My Name?” In both videos, a tattoo of a large black heart with a crown of thorns surrounding it can be seen on Landon’s neck.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

The musician debuted a neck tattoo on TikTok on May 14 and shared a snapshot of the ink two days later via Instagram. The piece in question was a large red rose — but days later, the tattoo was visibly fading on Landon’s neck in subsequent videos. It appears the black heart piece replaced the rose.

So, is the new neck tattoo real? Photographer Damon Baker shared photos of the teen from an editorial photo shoot on May 27, and the black heart piece is present in the shots, so it appears the ink could be permanent. Plus, the “Holiday” artist seems to already have at least two tattoos elsewhere: a realistic portrait of hands in prayer on his chest and some script text on his shoulder above the hands.

It’s no surprise Landon would be into tattoos — his dad, 45, has too many to count! In fact, the drummer’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, gave him two new tattoos on his arm in May, including one that says “I Love You.” Landon and Alabama are big fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and think she’s a “super cool” addition to their family, an insider previously told Life & Style, “but what really matters to them is that their dad is happy.”

Kourtney and Travis made their relationship Instagram official in February — and have been showing their love with public kisses and cuddles ever since. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance,” a second source previously gushed to Life & Style.

Travis’ kiddos, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, aren’t fazed by the PDA. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it,” the insider said before noting the dynamic duo is “content with the way everything is right now. It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.”