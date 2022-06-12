Twinning! Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son, Reign Disick, debuted a new mohawk hair style that matched stepdad Travis Barker’s old look.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared an Instagram carousel post on Sunday, June 12, featuring black-and-white pictures of her 7-year-old son with his new hairdo. In the images, the kiddo touched his spiky locks while wearing a pair of comfy pants.

Travis, 46, had a similar look while on his first reality show, MTV’s Meet the Barkers, in 2005.

Reign’s brand-new ‘do comes just three weeks after he and his siblings, Mason and Penelope, celebrated their dad Scott Disick’s 39th birthday. The Talentless founder shared an adorable Instagram video on May 26, featuring the youngsters playfully wrestling and laughing with him.

“Happy birthday 2 me [sic]!” Scott captioned the since-deleted post. “Biggest blessing of my life right here!”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Scott and Kourtney continue to dutifully coparent their kids. However, the former couple — who dated from 2006 to 2015 — have seemingly been at odds with each other ever since the Poosh founder started dating the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in late 2020. Eight months after going Instagram official in February 2021, Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement.

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan were happy for the lovebirds, a source told Life & Style that Scott couldn’t “help feeling a little hurt” that his ex-girlfriend was “happily engaged.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore,” the insider added in December 2021, adding that Scott was “trying to find a woman he can settle down with.”

Nevertheless, the Flip it Like Disick star has been spotted on multiple outings with various women since his September 2021 split from ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, including Bella Banos, Hana Cross, Holly Scarfone and, most recently, Rebecca Donaldson.

When Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in their Portofino, Italy, wedding on May 22, a separate insider exclusively told In Touch that “deep down, it hurts” seeing his ex married.

“Scott has been hitting the bars since Kourtney’s Portofino wedding,” the source said on May 24. “Whatever anyone says, Kourtney is the one that got away.”

However, Scott hasn’t let the newlyweds’ bliss distract him from dad duties. On June 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum celebrated his 12-year-old son’s 6th grade graduation.

“Congrats, Mason. You passed the 6th grade. Let’s party,” the dad of three wrote via his Instagram Stories that day alongside a photo of silver balloons that spelled out, “Yay Mason Passed the 6th Grade.”

For Travis’ part, the “All the Small Things” rocker has maintained a solid bond with Kourtney’s children, even teaching Penelope, 9, how to play the drums.

However, the kiddos previously weighed in on their mom and their new stepdad’s consistent PDA in an episode of The Kardashians that aired on May 19. After the youngsters saw the couple making out for a hot minute, Penelope and Reign spoke up.

“Mom! No kissing,” Penelope was heard saying. Reign added, “Ew, guys. Can you guys not French kiss again?”