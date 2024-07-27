Kris Jenner has revealed when she would forge ahead with long-awaited plans to marry Corey Gamble, but an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style it won’t happen before he puts pen to paper and signs the mother of all prenups – along with agreeing to an ironclad list of demands that has the groom-to-be a wreck!

“Corey already has plenty of rules about what he can and can’t do and say, but once they tie the knot things are going to get even more restrictive,” the insider reveals about Kris, 68, laying down the law in their household.

“It has him questioning if it’s really worth his while, since he ultimately won’t walk away with much if they do divorce.”

The Kardashians matriarch has been with Corey, 43, for almost a decade. She met the talent manager in August 2014 and have been the subject of intense marriage and engagement rumors since Kris began wearing a diamond ring in 2018. Kris fueled engagement rumors when she said she would “maybe” get married to Corey when she’s “70” during the July 11 episode of her family’s Hulu TV series, The Kardashians.

Considering Kris and Corey’s relationship has so much history, the insider doubts that her demands will change much about their dynamic.

“At the end of the day he’ll do what he’s told,” the source says, “but it’s shaping up to be one of the most stressful weddings imaginable because Kris wants to turn it into this over-the-top event, twice the size of Kourtney’s.”

Kris’ eldest, Kourtney Kardashian, married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in May 2022 in an extravagantly lavish Italian ceremony in the coastal town of Portofino that saw the Poosh founder draped in lace silhouettes of the Virgin Mary.

“She wants the biggest and best of everything,” the insider says, speaking of Kris’ upcoming wedding dreams. “The most extravagant guest list with multiple A-list performances. She’s talking about a thousand guests, or more.”

Kourtney, 45, who had a “practice” ceremony in Las Vegas a month before her Italian nuptials, has reportedly ignited a spark of competition in her mother and now Kris won’t be happy without at least two events.

“[Kris] is now obsessing over this idea that they should throw a pre-wedding party, where they take a selection of their guests on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean to kick off the celebrations, before they actually even start the wedding,” the source reveals.

Kris, who is currently recovering from a hysterectomy to remove a tumor, isn’t allowing herself much rest, nor is she giving much thought to how all of this is affecting her future hubby, either.

“She’s so over the top with all her ideas and poor Corey is having to try and talk her back down to earth because he doesn’t want to deal with all the stress of such a huge undertaking.”

“She’s already pressuring him to reach out to every big celebrity he knows and get them to commit to coming, even though no date has actually been set.”

If that weren’t enough, the insider explains Corey is actually the last thing the high-powered businesswoman is considering throughout the whole process.

“Kris is clearly more concerned with what names she can wrangle and the status it can bring her than the actual commitment to Corey,” dishes the source.

“She’s not even wearing an engagement ring, but she’s already in full bridezilla mode.”